Dad doesn't blame driver in crash that killed his daughter

Mark Dixson speaks about the loss his daughter, Jade, who died in a car crash. Warren Lynam

A SUNSHINE Coast dad does not blame the driver involved in the horrific car crash that killed his 17-year-old daughter Jade Dixson.

But he does want to see school curriculum change to include mandatory defensive driving education.

Mark Dixson's daughter Jade died on the way to hospital after the Red Hyundai she was a passenger in flipped on Dulong Rd and slammed into a tree on Tuesday night.

Her friend Adrian Fraser was the driver. He is currently in a coma in the ICU ward at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a car crash on Tuesday night. Adrian was behind the wheel, his friend Jade Dixson was the only passenger and died on the way to hospital. John Farmer

Mr Dixson told the Daily his family held no anger towards Adrian and encouraged the community to continue supporting him.

"No one is really coping well," Mr Dixson said.

"We will go up and down, bang our heads against the wall but support each other too."

"What's done is done and instead of blaming people or being angry we thought, let's do something positive.

"He lost control of the vehicle, it was probably the first time he's even been in a situation like that and had no idea what to do... at least our family has closure, his family are by his bedside in hospital every day not knowing."

Mr Dixson said he wanted Jade's story to encourage schools to change their teaching systems.

"What annoys me the most is that teachers are teaching Japanese and Chinese and only 2% of those students will go on to use that," he said.

"We need driver education and defensive driving classes; one term of education and you don't pass Year 12 if you can't pass that.

"People drive every day, students especially in year 11 and Year 12 need to have it put in their minds that getting in a car is like getting behind a loaded missile.

"If it gets out of control, up it goes. that's what happened to Jadey."

Mr Dixson said he would be contacting Jade's school; Burnside State High School and Adrian's; Nambour State College, to speak about his daughter's tragedy to the students.

"The plan is to hit them with a bit of common sense and hopefully save another couple of kids from being in an accident," Mr Dixson said.

"Jade would be stoked we are doing this.

"She has always been second to herself, always helping everyone else out first ever since she was a little girl.

"She was a beautiful football player and a beautiful girl."

With the location still to be confirmed Mr Dixson said he hoped the funeral would be held on Monday.

"We don't want to see anyone wear black, we hope people will wear bright colours to reflect everything Jade was."