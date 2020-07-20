Dad dismisses daughter’s cries for help after horrific abuse

A girl was sexually abused by her brother more than once, and her complaints were ignored by her father.

A GIRL pulled a knife on her half-brother after their father did not believe she had been repeatedly sexually abused in the family home.

The man, who cannot be named in an effort to protect his victim, sexually assaulted his half-sister while he was a child as well as an adult.

The Townsville District Court heard the man pulled his half-sister's underwear down and rubbed his penis between her legs until he ejaculated at the family home in Ayr when she was nine years old.

Two years later the man pulled his pants down and rubbed his penis between his half-sister's legs and ejaculated on her at their older sister's home.

At the time of the first two incidents, the court heard the man was 14 years old and 16 years old, respectively.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Harrison told the court four years later the man followed his half-sister into her bedroom and confronted her while she lay on her mattress.

"He touched the inside of her leg and said, twerk for me, then tried to open her legs and said, open your legs and I can make it feel better," Ms Harrison said.

"The girl screamed for her father and as she tried to tell him what happened, he told her he did not want to know any further details."

Ms Harrison said the girl called her half-brother a paedophile and he hit her repeatedly.

"She crawled up in a ball and covered her head to protect herself and grabbed a knife and called triple-0," she said.

The man pleaded guilty to four charges including two counts of indecent treatment of children under 16 child under 12 years, indecent treatment of children under 16 and common assault.

Defence barrister Kelly Stone told the court the man had battled with anxiety and depression and had been sexually assaulted by a family friend as a child.

Mr Stone said his client was "remorseful", "ashamed" and "embarrassed".

"He wants me to say that he is very sorry for what he did to his sister," he said.

Judge John Coker told the man his behaviour would have "scarred" and "scared" his sibling.

"She was a little girl and you abused her terribly … and she will carry that burden for the rest of her life," he said.

"She was your sister and she was entitled to your respect and safety in your presence, not abuse."

The man was sentenced to 12 months' jail wholly suspended with an operational period of two years.

Convictions were not recorded for counts one and two.

Convictions were recorded for counts three and four.

