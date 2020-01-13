Menu
DRUG DRIVING: Police attended the address of the party and but nobody they spoke to accepted responsibility.
Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
13th Jan 2020 1:38 PM
A BUNDY man claims he was caught drug driving after he was spiked with meth at a party he attended with his son.

Paul Robert Zielke fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his system on McCarthy Rd on October 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said his vehicle was stopped for a random drug test and a test later revealed he had meth in his system.

Zielke, who was representing himself, said he believed he was spiked at a party that he attended with his 14-year-old the previous night.

“The night before I accompanied my 14-year-old son to a party thinking there were drugs there and I believe I was spiked that night,” he said.

“I took a taxi home and then went to get my car the next day and that is when police pulled me over.

“I have never actually drug drove in my life I am quite embarrassed and disgusted by everything that happened.

“The police actually attended the party premises and asked the people at the party if anyone would take responsibility for the spiking and there was no responsibility taken.”

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he took into account Zielke’s early guilty plea, fined him $200 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

