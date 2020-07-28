Dad breaks partner’s jaw in ‘brutal’ assault

Jacob Curtis pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Monday. PHOTO: FILE

A father who fractured his partner’s jaw and punched her until she was momentarily knocked out has been released on parole.

Jacob Henry Curtis, 24, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Monday to grievously bodily harm and common assault.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court Curtis and the victim got into an argument on January 23 this year about the custody of their children.

The court heard the couple, who had been together for four-and-a-half years, had two children together.

“The complainant pushed the defendant in the chest during this argument,” Mr Cook said.

“He then dragged her to the ground, whilst on top of her he punched her in her face on multiple occasions.

“She cowered in pain on the ground.

“He eventually stopped punching her and said he was sorry.”

The court heard the victim felt pain in her jaw but did not attend the Sunshine Coast University Hospital until four days later.

“It was noted that she had a fractured jaw,” Mr Cook said.

The court heard Curtis restrained the victim on January 25 on the lounge room floor and punched her in her face again.

“On that occasion, she was knocked out momentarily,” Mr Cook said.

Mr Cook told the court the victim needed surgery for the injuries.

“The complainant suffered significant injuries and no doubt will have some ongoing effect from them,” he said.

The court heard upon searching Curtis’ house, police found marijuana and a water pipe.

Curtis’ lawyer Mark Dixon told the court at the time of offending Curtis had realised he had developed some mental health issues.

“He had begun to seek some assistance through counselling and specifically recognised that he had issues relating to the perpetrating of physical abuse involving his partner,” he said.

“It is obviously very unfortunate that he disengaged with that counselling prior to coming to the attention of police.”

Mr Dixon said Curtis’ family, who were supporting him in court, intended to help him re-engage.

“Upon his release he will have good family support, a stable residence and assistance to get his life back on track,” he said.

The court heard Curtis’ family recognised that he had made poor choices and he had to pay for his actions.

“He’s not getting a free pass even from his family, they will support him but they are far from proud for what he has done,” Mr Dixon said.

He said Curtis had spent 182 days in custody and should be released on parole.

“He’s expressed deep remorse over his actions and instructs quite clearly that once he was in the position where he was making admissions to police and reflecting on how he had behaved that he was embarrassed beyond words,” he said.

Judge Anthony Rafter said Curtis appeared genuinely remorseful for his actions.

“Your violence towards the complainant was particularly brutal,” he said.

“The impact on the complainant has been significant – her victim impact statement outlines the emotional, physical and other consequences she has suffered.”

Mr Rafter sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in jail with an immediate parole release date.

Convictions were recorded.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463