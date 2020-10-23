Dad avoids jail after drugs found in his system on parole

Aaron James Fritz avoided going to jail after pleading guilty to driving with drugs in his saliva. Picture: Richard Jupe.

Aaron James Fritz avoided going to jail after pleading guilty to driving with drugs in his saliva. Picture: Richard Jupe.

A MAN will be off the road for the next 12 months after his continued drug use landed him back in court.

Aaron James Fritz, 35, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two charges of driving with a relevant drug in his system while on a probationary licence.

The court heard he was intercepted for a random breath test on March 23 where he returned a positive drug test.

The test indicated he had meth in his saliva.

Another random stop on Bourbong St on July 19 found Fritz had meth in his saliva again.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said Fritz admitted to recently using ice.

The court heard Fritz lost his licence after the July intercept.

Sgt Klaassen told the court at the time Fritz was subject to parole and a suspended sentence.

Fritz's lawyer John Dodd told the court his client was remorseful for his actions and that since he had sole care of his son he now had a reason for living and rehabilitation.

Mr Dodd told the court Fritz began using drugs in his early 20s and had in the past been drug free for a number of years.

He said when things went bad in his client's personal life narcotics were his first go-to.

Mr Dodd told the court Fritz knew that it was impossible to quit drugs without doing some hard work.

He said Fritz was trying hard to rehabilitate.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Fritz's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Fritz had two similar offences in his history in the last five years, and that the offences were committed while he was on parole.

Mr Moloney told Fritz he had made a "terrible mistake".

He said he "seriously thought about" ordering Fritz to time in custody.

"If you hadn't made any efforts, and you're clearly working hard, you would have been going out the side door," he said.

"Your son needs you, you can't let him down."

Fritz was ordered to complete 15 months of probation and was also sentenced to two months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for 15 months.

His current suspended sentence was also extended for a further six months.

Fritz was also disqualified from driving for a total of 12 months.