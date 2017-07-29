Dad and two children involved in power pole smash

The scene of single-vehicle crash into a power pole.

A DAD and two children are involved in single-vehicle crash into a power pole.

All occupants are now out of the Nissan but witnesses reported the smell of fuel so fire crews are also at the scene.

The man appeared pale and dazed after the crash.

According to initial reports, a young girl suffered minor facial injuries to her mouth and teeth.

Two ambulance crews treated the family at the scene.

All three patients are being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

The crash happened about 3.15pm at the corner of Zinks and Elliott Heads Rds, Innes Park