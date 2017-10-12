29°
Dad and daughter artist duo take Bundy by storm

HIGH FIVE: Dad and daughter team Nicky Staff Beckenhauer and Cavin Staff celebrate the success of their art exhibition at the Generator.
Crystal Jones
by

A DAD and daughter art duo have taken Bundaberg by storm with their lovely works, selling almost half of their 50 paintings by the second night of their joint exhibit.

Cavin Staff and Nicky Staff Beckenhauer are holding a four-day exhibition at the Generator, with tonight being the final evening to hop along and check it out.

Mr Staff, an orthopaedic surgeon at Bundaberg Hospital, has been painting for about 20 years and Ms Staff Beckenhauer, a physiotherapist, for about a year.

The pair love painting plein air and are often thrilled at how different their interpretations can be of the one scene.

"It's time spent with dad and learning from him and being outside and having someone to share that skill," Ms Staff Beckenhauer said.

Cavin's wife Meg, a nurse, takes care of mounting and framing the family's works.

"She gives us fish and chips while we're painting, it's nice," Ms Staff Beckenhauer said.

Mr Staff had a special installation system installed for the exhibition and has donated it to the Generator so that exhibitions can now be held there.

Check out the exhibition upstairs at the Bundaberg Post Office from 6-9pm today and tomorrow.

