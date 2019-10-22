Dachshund dies from suspected poison as heartbroken owner speaks out

ASH Griffiths and her children are shattered after their dog passed away unexpectedly on Monday by suspected poisoning.

Ms Griffiths was at the beach with her children when the family's one-year-old dachshund Sizzle started acting uncomfortable and crying.

Ms Griffiths said she called the vet who gave Sizzle antibiotics, painkillers and Valium and the vet then took him with her to monitor him overnight.

"She messaged me in the morning and said she thought he had a gut full of sand so she would keep running the fluids through and she said he seemed a lot better," she said.

"Then at 11.40am we got a call that he was dead, she had gone out for a jog for an hour and came back to give him some more painkillers and he was gone.

"She did an autopsy and said there was no sign of sand but his liver and kidneys were that enlarged that only toxicity could have caused that."

Ms Griffiths said she was distraught upon hearing the news, and even if she found out who did it, she still wouldn't feel safe in her home.

"He would've gobbled up the whole thing he would eat up every little bit of free food, he is like a Dyson," she said.

"I was devastated, my six-year-old was in disbelief, I told him and then a few hours later he asked 'when is Sizzle coming home'.

"I feel like I want to move now, if they can do that to a defenceless dog, like they could do it to anyone."

Ms Griffiths is now following it up with the RSPCA's cruelty complaints in the hopes of getting justice for Sizzle.

A spokesman from the RSPCA said, "normally it turns out to be a neighbourly dispute because of barking dogs, which unfortunately does happen".