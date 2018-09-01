D-Day looms for discount for Bundy ratepayers

BUNDABERG region residents are reminded to check rate payments have been made in order to receive their 10 per cent discount with the due date looming.

Council rate notices for the current half-year period are due for payment next Monday September 3.

Ratepayers who pay in full by the due date will receive a 10 per cent discount on general rates, less the council's rebate for eligible pensioners.

There are a number of ways to pay rates including direct debit, BPAY, internet banking, payment at Australia Post, by phone or online at the website bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Alternatively, you can pay in person at any of the council's service centres at 190 Bourbong St, Bundaberg; 160 Hughes Rd, Bargara; 45 Churchill St, Childers; and 4 Dear St, Gin Gin.

If you haven't already registered to receive your rates electronically via BPAY View and would like to do so for your next rate notice, you can find details on how to register at bundaberg.qld.gov.au by clicking on the "Make a payment” tab on the Quick Links menu.

Anyone experiencing difficulty in paying their rates is encouraged to contact the council's rates team as soon as possible to confidentially discuss payment options.

Anyone who has not received their rates notice is asked to phone Bundaberg Regional Council on 1300 883 699.