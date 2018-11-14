Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.
JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed
News

D-day for Bargara's Jewel as minister set to decide fate

Emma Reid
by
14th Nov 2018 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOMORROW the State Government will make a decision whether it will step in on the Bundaberg Regional Council's decision to let the controversial Bargara Jewel development go ahead.

Last week the NewsMail asked Minister for State Development Cameron Dick if he thought the Bargara high-rise would boost tourism in the Bundaberg region.

But a spokesman for the minister said it would be inappropriate to comment before a decision had been made.

The spokesman said today was decision day.

Last month Mr Dick said he had been approached with a number of concerns regarding the Jewel.

Ministerial call-ins are reserve powers and can only be invoked where state interests are impacted.

Keep an eye on the NewsMail websites for updates throughout the day.

bargara jewel bundaberg regional council cameron dick jack dempsey minister for state development
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fuel, groceries, holidays and hams: What you can win with us

    premium_icon Fuel, groceries, holidays and hams: What you can win with us

    News THE festive season has come early to Bundy with a heap of reader competitions sure to have winners celebrating.

    • 14th Nov 2018 2:47 PM
    'UN-AUSTRALIAN': Vet kicked out of Remembrance Day lunch

    premium_icon 'UN-AUSTRALIAN': Vet kicked out of Remembrance Day lunch

    Offbeat Former Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch treasurer told to leave Sunday lunch

    They'll be back - no bull

    premium_icon They'll be back - no bull

    Cricket Keep late February free for your favourite has-been cricketers

    Local Partners