D-day for Bargara's Jewel as minister set to decide fate

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

TOMORROW the State Government will make a decision whether it will step in on the Bundaberg Regional Council's decision to let the controversial Bargara Jewel development go ahead.

Last week the NewsMail asked Minister for State Development Cameron Dick if he thought the Bargara high-rise would boost tourism in the Bundaberg region.

But a spokesman for the minister said it would be inappropriate to comment before a decision had been made.

The spokesman said today was decision day.

Last month Mr Dick said he had been approached with a number of concerns regarding the Jewel.

Ministerial call-ins are reserve powers and can only be invoked where state interests are impacted.

Keep an eye on the NewsMail websites for updates throughout the day.