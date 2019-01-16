Cyril factor lifts Tiwi Bombers

Having Cyril Rioli on the field delivering messages at the weekend gave Tiwi's players a massive boost, coach Brenton Toy says.

The Norm Smith medallist was the Bombers' runner against Wanderers, and according to Toy, his presence played a big role in the 102-point drubbing at TIO Stadium. "It was good for our boys to have him there, it gives them a little bit of extra excitement," Toy said.

"We've been chatting to him for a little while now and he's welcome to do as little or as much as he likes." Toy said Rioli's unassuming character created positive energy around his team.

"It was really good for our young guys. He doesn't want any attention and doesn't want to make a big deal out of it.

"He just wants to be one of the boys, so good on him."

When asked if Rioli was a chance of lining up for Tiwi before season's end, Toy said he hadn't asked him to, and it was completely up to the four-time AFL premiership winner.

"He's a big boy and will know when he wants to play and when he's ready to play," Toy said.

"I'm sure if he's interested in the Bombers he will let me know, but we are just happy to have him around, not even in an official capacity, just to have him at breakfast and lunch, the boys just loving having him around - he's been really great for us."