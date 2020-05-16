Menu
Bundaberg's Cyrene Kalepo and her mum Vailo Kalepo who both work alongside one another at the Meilene Residential Aged Care home. Photo: Contributed
News

Cyrene follows in Mum’s footsteps in health care

16th May 2020 5:00 PM
A 22-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg woman has followed in her mother’s footsteps working at the Meilene Residential Aged Care Home.

Cyrene Kalepo and her mum Vailo are the mother, daughter duo who work at the Anglicare Southern Queensland aged care home.

Vailo Kalepo has been an EEN at Meilene for the past 16 years.

Her daughter Cyrene was inspired by her mum’s ambition and decided to pursue work in health care.

“I became a nurse to further my skills and knowledge in health care and to provide the best inclusive care imaginable for individuals receiving care,” Vailo said.

“Being a nurse is an extremely rewarding career because there’s always opportunities to further educate and expand my knowledge as well as working alongside other nurses that also contribute to expanding my skills within the workplace.

Cyrene enrolled to become a registered nurse but recently changed her mind and is now studying to be a paramedic.

“I currently work alongside my mother and I can honestly say it’s a privilege to work with her,” she said.

“I got into health care because of her and wanted to pursue a career in nursing as well.

