CYCLONE WATCH: Local disaster group tracking Debbie

STAY alert but not alarmed - prepare but don't panic.

That's the message for residents in the Bundaberg region as the Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group and Bundaberg Regional Council continue to monitor the potential fallout from Cyclone Debbie.

The most recent tracking from the Bureau of Meteorology shows Cyclone Debbie becoming a low west of Mackay after crossing the coast, before it tracks south and west of Bundaberg and heads back towards the coast near the New South Wales border.

However, Bundaberg remains within BoM's forecast track range.

METEYE: The most recent tracking from the Bureau of Meteorology shows Cyclone Debbie becoming a low west of Mackay, however Bundaberg remains within BoMs forecast track range.Photo Bureau of Meteorology Contributed

The council's disaster management officer, Matt Dyer, said rainfall amounts were its top priority for the next four days.

"The rainfall will be mostly coastal, heavy sometimes, and that's what we are going to keep an eye on,” he said.

"It's doesn't look like it's going to activate our catchments in a particularity bad way, in fact it could be a great rainfall event for many of our agricultural sectors.

"There's capacity in a lot of the dams, there's eight or so dams across the region and capacity ranges from 3m below the spill way to more than that.

"So there is capacity across the region to capture that rainfall. The rainfall we're expecting is likely to be well and truly held within those dams.”

Mr Dyer said at this stage the Baffle Creek and the Kolan River were the waterways most likely to be impacted by any significant rainfall.

"There'll be localised flooding under heavy falls, just like we've seen over the last week to be honest ... and localised roads could be affected,” he said.

"There will be some severe weather warnings as far south as Gladstone or even Seventeen Seventy over the next 24 to 48 hours but again they're not really expected to cause a great deal of grief in our part of the world.

"But the effects are coming within cooee of us so that's why we are paying careful attention and we're watching this thing 24 hours a day.”

Mr Dyer said the flood event of 2013 changed the way disaster management was planned in Queensland and the council was at the forefront of that and planning for every scenario.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions were well prepared, but he understood residents would be feeling nervous.

"The opportunities to prepare are there, we are in a watch situation, we are well aware of events and the community can have confidence that every preparation is being taken,” he said.

"The forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology is very positive for our area ... but we're keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings.

"People will be a little bit apprehensive, they will be a little bit nervous considering what's happened in the Bundaberg region in the past.

"I just urge people to use a true point of communication to get their information, knowing, and to have peace of mind that the local and district disaster management plans are well in tune and responsive to what ever Mother Nature throws this way.”

Wide Bay Burnett Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells said the community would be regularly updated if the situation changed but with the potential for some flash flooding to impact roads, the message was simple, especially for motorists.

"Keep out of the water, stay at home. If you don't have to drive anywhere don't drive anywhere unless it's an emergency,” he said.

"If it's flooded, forget it.

"Keep an eye on your children, make sure they're not playing in storm water drains.

Act Supt Swindells assured residents the district and local disaster management groups would advise the community of any changes to the weather pattern and any subsequent threats.

So far six police offices from the Wide Bay Burnett district have been deployed to Mackay, with another 16 on standby to provide assistance as and where they are needed.