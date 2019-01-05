Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to be downgraded to a tropical low on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Picture: windy.tv
Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to be downgraded to a tropical low on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Picture: windy.tv
News

Cyclone Penny to bring the rain next week

by Jack Lawrie
5th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

CYCLONE Penny is on track to cross the Queensland coast next week, though she many be an ex-Tropical Cyclone when she gets here.

The latest tracking map shows Penny moving slowly off the coast, more than a thousand kilometres out from Cairns.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Gordon Banks said Penny was expected to downgrade to a tropical low before crossing the coast, though she would still bring plenty of heavy wind and rain when she did.

"We'll start to see effects mid next week, with heavier rainfall returning to the coast," he said.

"This is all based on current modelling, we'll be watching closely."

Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to a form into a low before swinging back towards the Queensland coast. Picture: BoM
Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to a form into a low before swinging back towards the Queensland coast. Picture: BoM

Mr Banks said Penny is expected to land somewhere between Cairns and Mackay.

"I expect most of the heavy rainfall would be located north of Mackay, with potential to effect the areas that flooded in December," he said.

"The weekend should be good boating conditions, but deteriorating after that as what we expect to be ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny returns, bringing strong winds and heavier showers from potentially Tuesday onwards."

The Cairns forecast is calling for average temperatures with a top of 32 for the rest of the weekend, but are expected to drop as the region becomes wetter and windier midway through the week as a result of Penny.

More Stories

cyclone cyclone penny mackay queensland rain

Top Stories

    Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

    Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

    News A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Meadowvale.

    Expert explains why property growth is on Bundy's horizon

    premium_icon Expert explains why property growth is on Bundy's horizon

    News Propertyology's head of research sheds light on Bundy market

    Gap widens between Bundy school leavers and big city cousins

    premium_icon Gap widens between Bundy school leavers and big city cousins

    News Shocking new figures show our kids at a growing disadvantage

    Company called in to help with Deepwater bushfire review

    premium_icon Company called in to help with Deepwater bushfire review

    News Govt extends time for submissions to be made

    Local Partners