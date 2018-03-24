Cyclone set to make land as category 4

Cyclone Nora as seen from satellite imagery. Picture: Higgins Storm Chasing Cyclone Nora latest - 9 News Weather Wall 23/3/18

CYCLONE Nora has picked up speed overnight as it moves closer towards the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest information has the severe category three system moving in a southeast direction at 20km/h and was located 275km/h west northwest of Weipa at 4am.

It is now likely to intensify to a category four cyclone today before possibly crossing the coast south of Weipa either this afternoon or tomorrow.

The latest forecast map has the system taking a southerly track, skirting the Peninsula coast and moving towards the southeastern Gulf of Carpentaria coast.

Wind gusts up to 270km/h are expected between Weipa and Kowanyama this afternoon and overnight.

Gale force winds in excess of 100km/hr and up to 160km/hr are also likely for surrounding areas.

Teams of emergency services personnel are on standby, with the region on high alert

Cyclone Nora is intensifying as it heads toward the coast of Queensland's Gulf of Carpentaria.

"It's a very uncertain situation. Cyclones in the Gulf are typically difficult to predict due to the interaction of the sea and land and shape of the coastline," BOM state manager Bruce Gunn said yesterday.

If Nora makes landfall, it will be the first severe cyclone to hit the Gulf region in 17 years. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the region was well prepared.

"As Queenslanders, we need to reassure our fellow Queenslanders who live in some of the most remote locations of our state that we are there with them," she said.

"A Category-4 is a big system ... (it) is intense and it's the tidal surge that comes after."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll warned far-north Queensland residents to prepare for heavy rainfall.

Severe #QLDStorm warning updated: now for damaging winds as well as heavy falls. Locations which may be affected include Thargomindah, Bulloo Downs, Eromanga, Hungerford, Mount Margaret and Mt Howitt Station. Updates: https://t.co/cCbdp2H1bF pic.twitter.com/xmv533iX6c — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 21, 2018

"Heavy rain and flash flooding could affect these areas so it's critical for residents to remember if it's flooded, forget it," she said.

At 8pm Friday, Cyclone Nora was a Category-3 system about 425km west-northwest of Weipa tracking southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone was likely to intensify near the town of Pormpuraaw. Gale force winds of up to 170km/h were expected in the region.

RHM Cairns have issued a RED alert for Weipa, Thursday Island, Amrun and Skardon River - with destructive winds forecast.

This alert means the port is closed, and vessels are not to leave their cyclone moorings until the official all clear is given by RHM Cairns.

Only emergency movements are permitted during a red alert.