Unique auction sale of Cyclone Marcia house on weekend

2409 Byfield Rd sold on the weekend despite extensive damage from Cyclone Marcia.

A BYFIELD property that sustained severe damage from Cyclone Marcia sold on the weekend, with not one of the bidders setting foot inside the house.

Number 2409 Byfield Rd sits on a whopping 6.94 acres, with a large four bay 16m x 9m shed and a large dam included on the property.

After spending time on the market under another agent 12 months ago, the property sold quickly on Saturday under RMW Property Agents for $235,000.

The house's property agent, Rory Wex, said the house was never rectified after Cyclone Marcia.

"A large gum tree fell through the front of the property, affecting close to 15 per cent of the roof," Mr Wex said.

"Therefore it made the house unliveable and I guess allowed the sale there to be more land content and the shed.

"The new buyer can do what they like with the house, whether that's the remove the house or renovate. They're yet to decide what to do.

"The new owners are a young family who just sold a house at Emu Park, with two young kids and the husband working at the mines."

Mr Wex said the property's proximity to Byfield Primary School and a general store (under 1.5km away) were draw-cards for the purchase.

"They think it's a great area to bring up kids and get stuck into hopefully renovating the house or removing it and building their new home," he said.

"Young families are really interested in buying acreages now because they want room for the kids to run and play and have room to park their toys.

"I think these purchases are driven by mining families wanting to live closer to the coast.

"At $235,000, it's still an entry level price so there will be money left over to renovate."

Mr Wex said mining families were showing a lot of interest in larger properties outside of towns, as they are "happy to drive the extra 30 minutes to have their own space".

"This is a prime case - Byfield is 30 minutes north of Yeppoon and outlying areas are harder to sell because of the distance to everything," he said.

"But when the owners are working mining rosters and travelling, they are happy to travel."

Another property at 84 Ward St, The Range, sold at auction for $475,000 last Thursday.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom brick house, just metres from the Botanic Gardens and the Mater Hospital, was auctioned by McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast.

Three properties were also passed in on the weekend - 37 Elizabeth St, Duaringa, 1 Werner St, Park Avenue, and 1A Denison St, Rockhampton City.