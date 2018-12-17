Cyclone downgraded but rain still forecast for area

GREENING UP: The turf glows green around the Millaquin Sugar Mill thanks to local rain.

GREENING UP: The turf glows green around the Millaquin Sugar Mill thanks to local rain. Brian Cassidy

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Owen may have been downgraded and moved out towards the Coral Sea, but the rain isn't set to bypass Bundaberg.

Bundaberg is forecast to have 15-40mm of rain today, with a chance of a thunderstorm.

Addressing the media yesterday, state manager for the Bureau of Meteorology Bruce Gunn said the "zombie” cyclone was 100km north-east of Townsville. At the time, it was moving parallel along the coast.

"There is a low chance of redevelopment into a tropical cyclone ... we're constantly monitoring ...,” Mr Gunn said.

He said there were still weather warnings in place, to the Wide Bay region.

He said the rain brought on by the 'zombie' cyclone would "move south down the coast to Bundaberg”.

It is expected to then move further away along the coast and "dissipate”.

BoM's tropical cyclone outlook for The Coral Sea yesterday said the system was weakening.

It is expected Owen could track further east-south-east and emerge off the east coast of the state by Monday.

"The system is likely to be disrupted by the passage over the higher terrain near the east coast,” the outlook stated.

"However, given the potential for the system to move offshore in a marginally conducive environment, there may be some slow redevelopment.

"It is currently rated a moderate chance of reforming in to a tropical cyclone on Tuesday.”

The outlook found the likelihood of a tropical cyclone in the eastern region today was low, and moderate for tomorrow. On Friday afternoon, Sunday's forecast of a maximum 200mm downpour was downgraded by BoM to just 60mm.

A downpour on Saturday morning delivered 21mm of rain fall by 9am.

Ex-tropical cyclone Owen was downgraded to a category 1 on Saturday.

Locals are advised to keep up to date with the latest weather warnings for the state.