29°
News

Cyclone Debbie's bitter battering for $2b sugar industry

The Courier-Mail | 29th Mar 2017 5:44 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are fears the heart of Australia's $2 billion sugar industry may have been ripped out by Cyclone Debbie.

Debbie hit the middle of Queensland canegrowing country in the Whitsundays, Mackay and Burdekin regions on Tuesday with winds up to 250km/h flattening crops.

State MP for Whitsunday Jason Costigan toured his electorate before the cyclone's full devastation and even then was concerned with how much cane had been affected.

"I saw late yesterday (Monday) paddock after paddock of cane folds flattened by Debbie, who at that stage hadn't yet unleashed her full fury on our region," Mr Costigan said.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE

"The mind boggles as to how much cane has been flattened and more importantly how much cane will stand back up, and how that will impact the 2017 crop."

It's hoped the sugar industry won't suffer the same fate as the banana industry following 2006's Cyclone Larry, which destroyed banana crops around Innisfail and Tully worth up to $350 million, causing a national shortage.

A sugar cane crop at Proserpine bears the brunt of Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Liam Kidston.
A sugar cane crop at Proserpine bears the brunt of Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Liam Kidston.

About half of Queensland's sugarcane crop and more than 1150 cane farming families were in the path of Cyclone Debbie, which brings a double edged sword with flooding likely to follow.

Mr Costigan said the region was the heart of Australia's sugar industry and called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to visit the area to see the situation first hand.

'SHOCK AND AWE': Debbie's devastation revealed

Canegrowers chief executive Dan Galligan confirmed a lot of the crop had been flattened but farmers were yet to determine if they have been snapped.

"It will take another 48 hours to see if it's retrievable," he said.

Mr Galligan said the Burdekin, Proserpine and Mackay regions harvested about 17.5 million tonnes of cane last year, half of the Queensland crop.

"This year's crop in the ground in those regions would be of a similar size and would be worth $1.1 billion dollars as raw sugar," he said.

He also said there were serious concerns about the fate of the Wilmar-owned mill at Proserpine which was right in Debbie's path.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
News Corp Australia

Topics:  bundaberg cyclone debbie mackay sugar whitsundays

Flash flooding affecting roads across Bundaberg region

Flash flooding affecting roads across Bundaberg region

THERE are a number of main roads across our region affected by flash flooding.

BREAKING: Three cars collide in wet weather

CARS COLLIDE: Emergency services on the scene of a thre-car crash at intersection of Faldt and Mimnagh Stts, Norville.

Second accident in four days at intersection

New Cane2Coral plans revealed

GOING COASTAL: The new track for this year's Cane2Coral.

New scenery and distance in this year's Friendlies Cane2Coral

One Bundaberg region school closed after ex-TC Debbie

SCHOOL CLOSED: Lowmead State School has been closed as a precaution after the effects of TC Debbie.

School closed because of weather

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

Three new reasons to visit Barolin Nature Reserve

WORK OF ART: NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst with one of the three kangaroo artworks at Barolin Nature Reserve.Photo Contributed

Art project inside green space

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

AFTER being branded the biggest jerk on My Kitchen Rules, Josh has hit back at the show with explosive claims about being “blackmailed” by producers.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $398,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

LARGE 1231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,900

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

BRAND NEW OCEAN ASPECT HOME

Elliott Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $489,000

Save the time and hassle of building by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate, Elliott Heads. The home is built on a lot...

2 STOREY - 2 SHEDS -LARGE INGROUND WATER TANK IN REAR SHED ON 3.3 ACRES (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minutes drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

There's a new type of home buyer in Bundy

WELCOME CHANGE: The Bundaberg property market is attracting interstate investors.

Southerners, baby boomers changing market for the better.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!