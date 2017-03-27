Cyclone Debbie to send us bucket loads of rain

CYCLONE Debbie might be set to hit land in North Queensland tomorrow but Bundaberg will see the remnants of her fury with bucket loads of rain to drench the region this week.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman David Crock said parts of Bundaberg could receive up to 100mm in the coming days, with most of the rain and wind activity forecast for Friday.

"For most days this week Bundaberg will see from 10mm to 30mm of rain every day with the chance of getting around 50mm to 100mm in some parts," he said.

"The end of the week, Friday, looks to be the day where Bundaberg will see most of the rainfall activity."

Mr Crock said the category-3 cyclone would cross the coast at Ayr tomorrow and would hang around Charters Towers before heading towards the south-east.

"It will decay to a low and then start moving towards the Bundaberg region," he said.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE

So far, the effects of Cyclone Debbie have created some swell at our beaches, with surfers relishing the waves at the weekend.

Surf Life Saving Queensland services co-ordinator Julie Davis said beach conditions would likely be on the windy and rough side for most of the week.

"It is a bit gusty out there and we are anticipating some rain ahead so it is likely to stay a bit rough out on the water," she said.

"For the moment, we are just monitoring the weather.

"As for the surf, there seems to be a nice bit of swell at the moment so there will be some nice waves over the next few days."

Tropical Cyclone Debbie is producing sustained winds near the centre of 100kmh with wind gusts to 140kmh.

She is expected to intensify to a category-4 system tomorrow morning.

Bundaberg can expect 15-20 knot winds when the low crosses into south-east Queensland later this week.