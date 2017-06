The scene of the Burnett Heads crash.

A TRANQUIL morning at Burnett Heads turned to shock for cyclists when a car crashed into a popular beachside boardwalk.

The Scott St area became the scene of chaos when a woman blacked out behind the wheel of her car, smashing into the boardwalk.

A 74-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for observation following a medical episode.

As of noon a tow truck was headed to the scene.