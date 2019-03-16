Cyclists protest compulsory helmet laws

Cyclist group Freestyle Cyclists will hold rallies across the five major capital cities, arguing that less helmets would save more lives. Photo: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.

CYCLISTS across the country will take to the streets today to protest compulsory helmet rules, which organisers claim are holding their mode of transport back.

The Freestyle Cyclists organisation today will hold the Helmet Optional Ride rally in the five capital cities, including in Brisbane, where the procession will depart the Kurilpa Bridge at 11am and travel through South Brisbane to Davies Park, West End.

Freestyle Cyclists' Brisbane ride organiser Geoff McLeod said the organisation supported people's choice to wear helmets, but said the current legislation is a blunt, one-size-fits all approach.

"You don't cop a fine for not wearing a lifejacket when you go to the beach."

"It's not about helmets, it's about the helmet laws. Every sensible law in this country has a number of sensible exemptions."

Mr McLeod said the benefits of cycling on health needed to be taken into account, arguing that more people died from cardiovascular disease than from cycling accidents.

He said current legislation discouraged people from riding to and from work and incentivised sitting in traffic, which was unhealthier.

"If you ride a bike everyday, there is about 0.0000033 per cent of having a serious life changing injury."

"We need a law that takes into consideration the times."

He pointed to European countries which had no compulsory helmet laws and had higher bike ridership than Australia.

Brisbane City Council’s CityCycle initiative. File photo.

Mr McLeod said wet weather would probably put a dampener on numbers, but that their core group of supporters were passionate about the issue.

"Many of our supporters today are from right across Queensland."