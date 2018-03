FACIAL INJURIES: The cyclist was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after falling at Kepnock.

FACIAL INJURIES: The cyclist was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after falling at Kepnock. Mike Knott BUN051016EMERGENCY1

A MAN was taken to Gin Gin Hospital in a stable condition with leg pain and a hand injury after a truck rollover this morning.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Booyal about 1.05am.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics took a man to Bundaberg Hospital after he fell of his bicycle last night.

The cyclist suffered facial injuries after falling from his bike on Greathead Road in Kepnock about 6.30pm.