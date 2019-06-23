Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Police tape cordoning off a area with a yellow car
Crime

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in NSW’s north

by AAP
23rd Jun 2019 4:25 PM

A cyclist has died on the road after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in NSW's north, police say.

A passing motorist discovered the man's body on the road and called emergency services after 1am on Sunday to Wilsons Creek Rd in Wilsons Creek, about 9km southwest of Mullumbimby.

A pushbike was found near the man's body.

He is believed to be aged in his 20s.

A crime scene has been set up and the road remains closed.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage to contact them.

More Stories

careless driving cyclist fatality murder

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Man captures 'rogue meteor' near Wallaville

    premium_icon VIDEO: Man captures 'rogue meteor' near Wallaville

    Offbeat IF YOU saw the bright fireball that lit up our skies on Saturday night then you probably experienced a once-in-a-lifetime event.

    Man arrested at Bundy pub after kissing women

    premium_icon Man arrested at Bundy pub after kissing women

    News Man banned from pub for kissing without consent

    Power tariff switch extension for regional businesses

    premium_icon Power tariff switch extension for regional businesses

    News Extra year offered to switch to standard power tariffs.

    Woman threatened taxi driver with knife, bashed receptionist

    premium_icon Woman threatened taxi driver with knife, bashed receptionist

    Crime Drunk stunt ends in jail sentence for mother-of-three