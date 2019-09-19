Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cyclist dies two weeks after peak hour crash

by Nic Darveniza
19th Sep 2019 11:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 78-year-old cyclist critically injured in a traffic crash two weeks ago has died in hospital.

The man, from Sunnybank Hills, was riding his pushbike on the Muriel Ave on-ramp to Ipswich Road in Moorooka just after 8am on September 4 when he collided with a black sedan.

The scene of the accident in Rocklea. Picture: 9 News Queensland
The scene of the accident in Rocklea. Picture: 9 News Queensland

He suffered critical head injuries and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police urge anyone who may have dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

crash cyclist editors picks tragedy

Top Stories

    Charged: Woman accused of taking drugs into cop station

    premium_icon Charged: Woman accused of taking drugs into cop station

    Crime A WOMAN has been charged after attending a police station while carrying amphetamines in her pocket.

    Kids shouldn’t be taught activism, to break rules at school

    premium_icon Kids shouldn’t be taught activism, to break rules at school

    News TOMORROW dozens of Bundaberg people, mostly students, will take part in a protest...

    LifeFlight charged $72,000 in fees

    premium_icon LifeFlight charged $72,000 in fees

    News Councillors hear regular donation doesn't cover landing fees

    Anger over sharks’ rights before swimmer safety

    premium_icon Anger over sharks’ rights before swimmer safety

    News State Government fearing for the lives of tourists and swimmers