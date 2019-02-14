Multi-million dollar tourism boost cycling into Bundy

ON TRACK: The Bundaberg CBD will host the International Super Street Criterium, with a number of the world's best cyclists taking to the streets for Thursday's event. A number of road closures will be in effect during the event.

ON TRACK: The Bundaberg CBD will host the International Super Street Criterium, with a number of the world's best cyclists taking to the streets for Thursday's event. A number of road closures will be in effect during the event. Carolyn Booth

THE Auswide Bank Cycle Fest International kicked off this week with more than 3000 people expected to visit the Bundaberg region.

With the International Super Street Criterium, which will feature of the world's top riders, set be held on Thursday, the event's executive Jason Templeman said accommodation across the region is almost booked out.

"They're almost at capacity," he said.

"We're expecting about $5.5 million to be injected into the community over an eight-day period which will do tremendous things."

He said the local economy was set to gain a great boost early in the new year.

"It won't just be hotels, it'll be the restaurants, stores and tourism, which is a big driving factor for the region.

"I think that's the reason why the Queensland State Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland It's Live, have really supported this event well."

Mr Templeman said the re-branded event took a lot of planning.

"We've gone from having an event at club level to a truly international world class event and this in the space of about 10 months," he said.

To watch the criterium race is free and Mr Templeman said there were many great spots to watch the action.

"Along Bourbong Street will be a good vantage point, there are a lot of great spots with shade towards Wallace Street," he said. "Or if you head towards Toonburra Street there are a lot of eateries there.

"The first race will start about 4.30pm and the last will kick off at about 6.15pm - there's three great races which will be on that evening."

The event will cause road closures through the city with Bourbong Street from Tantitha Street to Toonburra Street including Walla Street, from noon on Thursday until approximately 8.30pm.

The action will continue on Friday and Saturday night at the Kevin Brogden Memorial Velodrome and conclude on Sunday with the Olympic Tri.