Cyclefest on the right track after being upgraded to the best

CYCLING: “We’re the number one track event in Australia right now.”

And Cyclefest executive director Jason Templeman said the organisers couldn’t wait to put on a show for the region next year.

Next year’s Cyclefest International was officially launched yesterday at the CQ University as sponsors, delegates and politicians attended the launch.

The event will be bigger than the inaugural event earlier this year with an extra day of racing at the Kevin Brogden Velodrome on February 12.

Riders will be doing up to 70km in close tight racing in the heart of the Rum City.

The action will then turn to the track from Thursday, February 13, to Saturday, February 15, at the velodrome.

The week, which starts on February 9, will culminate on Sunday, February 16, with a sprint triathlon at Bargara.

“We’re stoked.

“We’ve entered the event as a class two (in 2019) but we are now at class one.

“To be the only UCI class one event in Austrlaia for the next four years is something to be proud of.”

Bundaberg will be the only venue in Australia to allow riders to bank World Cup points to qualify for next year’s Olympics.

The best riders and sprinters and those off to the Olympics will be coming.

Templeman said Australian rising track star Matthew Richardson was coming along with New Zealand Olympian Zac Williams.

The event will also host a legends dinner with Wendall Sailor and Chris Lynn confirmed with former Tour de France stage winner Michael Rogers and Paris-Roubaix winner Matt Hayman also coming.

It is unknown at this stage exactly what the two riders will be doing during the week.

More details on the event and how to get tickets will be available soon.