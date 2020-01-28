Cyclefest gets into gear for this year

Corbin Strong is the first to cross the line to win last year’s madison at the CycleFest International. He will not be racing this year.

CYCLING: The Olympic Games are coming up in July but Bundaberg will get a chance to see some of the competitors heading to Tokyo next month.

The Cyclefest International is less than two weeks away with riders being locked away for the week of racing from February 9 to 16.

And among them will be athletes competing in the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

CycleFest International organiser Jason Templeman said the field was strong despite some riders putting themselves into full preparation for the games.

“The madison lists are full. We’ll make an announcement of the teams soon,” he said.

“We’re on par, on balance with last year in terms of talent and numbers.

“It’s an Olympic year, (a) tougher year to lock down all the riders with most of them safeguarding themselves for the Games.”

Templeman said the field was strong this year but would be even bigger next year.

“There will be a change in the calendar next year that won’t create clashes,.” he said.

“There’s nothing in the schedule except us, so we’ll have the pick of the best riders.

“Australia best riders in the next Olympic cycle will need to ride national events and our event is one of them.”

But Olympic stars will still be here this year.

New Zealander Zac Williams is a confirmed starter.

He raced in the team sprint at the Games in Rio in 2016 before also representing New Zealand in the road race.

“He’s a gun rider,” Templeman said.

“He is one of 17 riders from New Zealand that have committed to the event.”

Joining him will be Tom Sexton and Harry Waine who are both riders on the elite New Zealand team.

Not part of the list is Corbin Strong and Jarrad Treymayne, last year’s madison winners, with both unable to attend due to the New Zealand road nationals at the same time.

On the Australian front there will be at least half a dozen competing with most coming from elite state academies from Queensland and around the country.

The CycleFest starts on February 12 with the racing going to the Velodrome from Thursday to Saturday.

Read more in Thursday’s NewsMail including a list of those riders competing in the men’s and women’s madison.