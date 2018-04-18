Cyber fraud hits home

POLICE have issued a warning following a number of cases of local residents being scammed by international fraudsters using iTunes cards.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Andrew Self said it was important for everyone to be aware of the different ways offenders tricked innocent people into parting with their cash.

"In recent times we've had a couple of instances where overseas online fraudsters have contacted members of the Bundaberg community,” he said.

"What they'll try and do is use people, particularly the elderly who are often more vulnerable to this type of scam, to launder money.

"We've had recent incidents where elderly members of the community have attended large retail outlets and attempted to purchase large numbers of iTunes cards.

"The offenders overseas will ask the victims to photograph those cards and the serial numbers on those cards and email them those numbers.

"A lot of times people aren't aware a fraud has been committed.

"There's hundreds of incidents of this every day across the state.”

Det Sgt Self said sometimes scammers would talk to victims for months to earn their trust.

"The person starts to feel a real connection with them, they begin to trust them, even though they've never met them, and that's when the scammers will strike.”