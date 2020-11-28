Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police are reminding everyone to be alert to Christmas scammers and report any suspicious or unusual activity to Scamwatch.
Queensland Police are reminding everyone to be alert to Christmas scammers and report any suspicious or unusual activity to Scamwatch.
News

CYBER CRIME: 12 scams to be aware of this Christmas

Mikayla Haupt
28th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

To enjoy a fraud-free festive season, Queensland Police Service’s Financial and Cyber Crime Group are reminding Queenslanders to be aware of Grinch-like scammers.

To help the community stay in control online police will be sharing 12 common cyber scams at Christmas and how to avoid them over the next four weeks, including:

  • Bogus websites
  • Phishing scams
  • Parcel delivery scams
  • Fake sellers on online classifies/trading sites
  • Fake buyers on online classifies/trading sites
  • Puppy scams
  • Free gift card scams
  • Holiday scams
  • Impersonation scams
  • Fake charities or fundraising appeals
  • Romance scams
  • Remote access scams

Detective Inspector Vince Byrnes from the Financial and Cyber Crime Group said scams occur all year round, but scammers prey on people’s generosity and vulnerability at this time of the year.

“If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is,” Detective Inspector Byrnes said.

“We are reminding everyone to be alert to Christmas scammers and report any suspicious or unusual activity to Scamwatch.”

If you are the victim of a cybercrime, you should report the matter quickly and can do so online via ReportCyber where it will be referred to the right law enforcement agency to investigate.

Be aware that police are unable to recover money lost.

To learn more about scams, click here or the Queensland Police Service’s R U in Control campaign here.

MORE STORIES

cybercrime qps scams
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Betty bids farewell after 44 years

        Premium Content Betty bids farewell after 44 years

        News A familiar face to many Bundy students, Betty Reid has retired from her role after four decades as a teacher aide.

        • 28th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

        Premium Content ROAD TOLL: Police beg motorists to remember the fatal five

        News Shocking figures show an increase in traffic fatalities around Bundaberg this year.

        • 28th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

        Premium Content Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

        News It was love at first sight when the owner of a new Bundaberg business first laid...

        • 28th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        Premium Content How Olympics could slip through our fingers

        News “Our battle-worn state needs the job bonanza that would come."

        • 28th Nov 2020 4:50 AM