Cutters turn into Bears for their BRL debut

Bears player Jake Carl wears the jersey in 2016 that the Cutters wore on Saturday. Craig Warhurst BUN060216BRLGAME2

LEAGUE: The Burnett Cutters represented Bundaberg in more ways than one in their debut in the reserves competition in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The side were forced to line-up in Bundaberg Bears representative jerseys for their opening match against Hervey Bay on Saturday afternoon in Maryborough.

The Cutters weren't able to get their kits in time, with their new jerseys set to arrive in three weeks time.

And the 47th Battalion jersey was able to rub off some good vibes for the side as it won on debut.

The side won 26-12 over the Seagulls, fighting back from a half time deficit.

Cutters player Phillip Lindsay scored two tries with Leslie Purnell, Kedron Pointon and Bobby Wright scoring as well.

The win was bittersweet for the Cutters as the side won against the team that helped them play in the Bundaberg Rugby League last year.

The Seagulls and Cutters merged to play reserves and A-grade together after Hervey Bay struggled for numbers.

In other reserves results, Past Brothers defeated Wests 42-28 with the Wallaroos beating Easts 38-18.