GAME ON: Burnett Cutters player Lachi Shea gets the ball down to score in 2017, when the club was last in action.
Sport

Cutters to discover fate in new year

Shane Jones
by
19th Dec 2018 11:08 AM
LEAGUE: The Burnett Cutters will field teams in A-grade and reserve grade if they plays in next season's Bundaberg Rugby League.

That's the promise from the club.

The club's future will be decided at a meeting next month on January 13, BRL chairman Mike Ireland confirmed.

He said the Hervey Bay decision, which will see them play next year despite being in debt currently, wouldn't have any impact on what happens to the Cutters.

But he said an eight-team A-grade and reserve grade would be ideal

"It's not my decision though and I'll talk to the other executives and the other clubs as well as the QRL Central Division,” he said.

"We want what is best for both the Cutters, the competition and the region.

"But in my honest opinion if Hervey Bay affiliated I would be encouraging them to go back to the Seagulls to try to join and play reserves with them again.”

The Cutters provided players in both the A-grade and reserve teams for the Seagulls this year.

But now the club feels the time is right to give those players teams of their own.

"Our main aim for our fully functional club is to be in the BRL for 2019 and foreseeable future,” a statement from the committee said.

"We feel we are a Bundaberg Rugby League based team as we are the only one on the north side of Bundaberg.”

Bundaberg News Mail

