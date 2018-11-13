Cutters make another push to get into BRL

Avondale player Leon Baldry runs into the Burnett Cutters defence when they were in the NDRL in 2017. The Cutters are trying to get into the BRL for 2019.

Avondale player Leon Baldry runs into the Burnett Cutters defence when they were in the NDRL in 2017. The Cutters are trying to get into the BRL for 2019. Mike Knott BUN180617NDRL18

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League could have another team enter the competition next year.

The NewsMail can reveal the Burnett Cutters are trying again to be affiliated with the BRL but this time as their own entity.

This season the club joined with the Hervey Bay Seagulls to play reserves in the competition after moving away from the Northern Districts Rugby League, which the club had been a part of since it was formed in 2015.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland confirmed the news at the annual general meeting yesterday.

"They have applied to come back to the BRL,” he said.

"I've made no decision due to the fact (that) we had a new board, which was elected today with a couple of new board members.

"And obviously not knowing what is happening with Northern Districts or Hervey Bay, we can't really make a decision on it.”

Ireland said the issue would be discussed at the next board meeting on December 2.

The NewsMail has contacted the Cutters for comment.