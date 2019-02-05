Cutters likely to be in

CLOSING IN: Burnett Cutters player Lachi Shea and the club could be on the verge of making their debut in the Bundaberg Rugby League this season.

CLOSING IN: Burnett Cutters player Lachi Shea and the club could be on the verge of making their debut in the Bundaberg Rugby League this season. Paul Donaldson BUN140517NDRL8

LEAGUE: The Burnett Cutters' wish to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League could be about to come true.

The NewsMail can reveal BRL chairman Mike Ireland will recommend to the board to let them into the competition to play reserves this year.

The decision follows the current situation happening with the Isis Devils, who are struggling to form sides for 2019.

It was revealed yesterday the Devils have just four players signed up for both A-grade and reserves this season.

The side, according to president John Cole, has two weeks to improve in numbers by at least another 20 otherwise they will not play this season.

If they do find the numbers, the club will only play in A-grade and not reserves, opening the door for the Cutters.

"Isis is only going for an A-grade side this year,” Ireland told the NewsMail.

"Based on this, with no reserves team, I will be making a recommendation to the board to allow the Cutters to play in reserves.”

Ireland said the side would be playing under their name and not the Devils if it happened.

The chairman added the recommendation will still apply if Isis fails to field a side in A-grade.

The competition would revert to seven A-grade sides and eight reserves with the side with the bye in A-grade to play the Cutters in reserves every week. The future of Isis will be decided in the next two weeks with the board to vote and finalise the move on the Cutters next month.