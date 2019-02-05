Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSING IN: Burnett Cutters player Lachi Shea and the club could be on the verge of making their debut in the Bundaberg Rugby League this season.
CLOSING IN: Burnett Cutters player Lachi Shea and the club could be on the verge of making their debut in the Bundaberg Rugby League this season. Paul Donaldson BUN140517NDRL8
Sport

Cutters likely to be in

Shane Jones
by
5th Feb 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The Burnett Cutters' wish to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League could be about to come true.

The NewsMail can reveal BRL chairman Mike Ireland will recommend to the board to let them into the competition to play reserves this year.

The decision follows the current situation happening with the Isis Devils, who are struggling to form sides for 2019.

It was revealed yesterday the Devils have just four players signed up for both A-grade and reserves this season.

The side, according to president John Cole, has two weeks to improve in numbers by at least another 20 otherwise they will not play this season.

If they do find the numbers, the club will only play in A-grade and not reserves, opening the door for the Cutters.

"Isis is only going for an A-grade side this year,” Ireland told the NewsMail.

"Based on this, with no reserves team, I will be making a recommendation to the board to allow the Cutters to play in reserves.”

Ireland said the side would be playing under their name and not the Devils if it happened.

The chairman added the recommendation will still apply if Isis fails to field a side in A-grade.

The competition would revert to seven A-grade sides and eight reserves with the side with the bye in A-grade to play the Cutters in reserves every week. The future of Isis will be decided in the next two weeks with the board to vote and finalise the move on the Cutters next month.

bundaberg rugby league burnett cutters isis devils
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Daughter watches on as rapist father gets nine year's jail

    premium_icon Daughter watches on as rapist father gets nine year's jail

    Crime AT 17 YEARS of age, not many people could say they have faced their darkest demons and come out the other side.

    Tributes flow for 'larger than life' Bundy footballer

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'larger than life' Bundy footballer

    News Family, friends in shock after sudden death

    Police find butterfly knife, bong in man's car

    premium_icon Police find butterfly knife, bong in man's car

    News Police find butterfly knife, bong in man's car

    Conservationist bankrupted himself to save Fraser Island

    premium_icon Conservationist bankrupted himself to save Fraser Island

    News Order of Australia recipient and pioneering conservationist dies