Burnett Cutter Tyrone Gilgevic in action last year in the NDRL.
Burnett Cutter Tyrone Gilgevic in action last year in the NDRL.
Sport

Cutters confirm they are trying to enter the BRL again

Shane Jones
by
20th Nov 2018 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The Burnett Cutters believe they are ready to play as an entity of their own in next year's Bundaberg Rugby League competition.

The club confirmed that they have applied again to move into the competition after playing in the Northern Districts Rugby League from 2015 to 2017.

They weren't accepted after applying for the first time this year, instead joining up with Hervey Bay to allow its players to play in the BRL.

The NewsMail received a statement from the club confirming they sent a letter to the BRL on October 16.

"We are awaiting the decision of the BRL as they have advised it will be discussed at their first board meeting in December,” it said. "We believe our club would be good for the continuation and expansion of local rugby league and eagerly await their decision.”

Bundaberg News Mail

