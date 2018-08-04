Menu
LITTLE GUEST: Sherie Soley had an unexpected guest at her Bucca residence.
Environment

Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

Mikayla Haupt
by
4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
YOU may have heard about a mouse in the house, but how about a glider in the garden?

Bucca resident Sherie Soley hosted an unexpected visitor recently, when she found a feathertail glider in her flowerbed. "I thought it was a mouse,” Ms Soley said.

"(It was) in my garden, as I found out they like pollen and seeds, he/she must of been looking for it in my garden as I have a lot of geraniums.

"My husband came out of the house and asked me what all the noise was about. I have two Pomeranians that where trying to jump up and get him.

"I felt horrible for him.”

She said after cupping him in her hands, she took the tiny animal inside the house and put him in a box with stuffing out of a pillow and warmed up a heat bag and called a wildlife carer.

"He is okay,” she said.

"The carer messaged me to let me know how he was going - he is a feather tail possum, and he's an adult one, so I would hate to see how little the babies are.”

If you need a wildlife carer, Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteers Association Inc can be phoned on 4159 6431.

