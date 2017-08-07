Cutest Instagram celeb to help cupcake cause in Bundy

Olly the pug will be doing his bit to raise funds for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day.

IF YOU love Instagram, pugs and cupcakes there's a good chance you'll be pretty impressed with the Oven Hot Bread shop this month.

The long-time Bundy bakery will be cooking up a storm for the RSPCA's Cupcake Day, but there's a celebrity twist.

Until August 21, locals can buy cupcakes with all proceeds going to the charity, and some of those cupcakes will feature Olly - a pug with more than 9000 Instagram followers.

Ollydayz Hayley Nissen

Bakery owner Karen Dean says the star pooch belongs to her son Christopher, who lives in Melbourne.

"I've got little Olly and little pictures of him to put on the cupcakes,” she said.

"I've got posters of him up.”

Ollydayz Hayley Nissen

Olly's Instagram, Ollydayz, features a new photo and outfit on a daily basis.

"My son makes his own shirts for Olly and everything,” Mrs Dean said.

"Olly's Instagram is like an everyday calendar.

Ollydayz Hayley Nissen

"It's so cute the way he just takes it.”

Olly may be an everyday pug, but through his Instagram account and a little help from his human dad he takes on a range of roles including policeman, priest, Spiderman and a tiger.

He's even be featured in doggie contests in the Herald Sun.

The fundraising cupcakes starring Olly, as well as ones topped with sprinkles and Smarties, can be bought from the bakery at 175 Bourbong St.

The RSPCA's Cupcake day is officially held on August 21 this year and encourages communities and businesses to bake cupcakes and donate the proceeds to the charity.

More information at www.rspcacupcakeday.com.au.