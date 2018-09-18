Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW ADDITION: A recently hatched chameleon at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park
NEW ADDITION: A recently hatched chameleon at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park Snakes Down Under Reptile Park
Community

Cuteness overload as chameleons hatch at reptile park

Mikayla Haupt
by
18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THESE cute chameleons may be small but have certainly not gone unnoticed.

Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo has welcomed the hatching of three veiled chameleons recently, despite not having a male in the park.

In a social media post, the park said reproduction without fertilisation is called parthenogenesis.

News of their hatching was met with more than 200 reactions and dozens of comments online.

Snakes Downunder owner Ian Jenkins said he was "blown away” when he saw them hatching.

He said for some reptiles "reproduction without a male is not unheard of and not new to science”.

"They think it is a way (for) survival ... if a female was isolated on an island or something,” he said.

Mr Jenkins said after the mother, Chamel, laid her clutch they took the eggs to incubate - which was a six-month waiting game.

He said the eggs were about 12mm long and while there may be some more to come, he didn't want to count his chameleons before they'd hatched.

The mother chameleon has been at Snakes Downunder for about two years and has since laid an additional clutch of eggs, Mr Jenkins said.

While they are yet to be named, the arrival of these tiny reptiles comes on the back of three meerkats - Imu, Otavi and Leo, who first called the Childers-based reptile park home last month.

At the time of the meerkats' arrival, Mr Jenkins said it was due to their zookeeper Neisha Graham's experience with meerkats that they were able to have the meerkats at the park.

If you would like to see the wide range of animals at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo, they are on 51 Lucketts Rd.

Gates open at 9.30am and close at 3pm, however the park is closed on Wednesdays.

To watch the video of the third chameleon hatching, visit Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo's Facebook page

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Region faces fork in road over nine-storey units: economist

    premium_icon Region faces fork in road over nine-storey units: economist

    Property COUNCILLORS need to decide whether they want Bundy continue as it is or become more heavily developed, says an economics professor.

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

    premium_icon Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

    Politics Advocates call for action in wake of royal commission news

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Randy reptiles get it on in Bundaberg home

    Randy reptiles get it on in Bundaberg home

    News Mother snake won't know who the father is after this affair

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Father's rage over 'pornographic' text

    premium_icon Father's rage over 'pornographic' text

    Crime Bail denied for father who was deemed 'at risk' after attack

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners