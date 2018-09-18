Cuteness overload as chameleons hatch at reptile park

NEW ADDITION: A recently hatched chameleon at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park Snakes Down Under Reptile Park

THESE cute chameleons may be small but have certainly not gone unnoticed.

Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo has welcomed the hatching of three veiled chameleons recently, despite not having a male in the park.

In a social media post, the park said reproduction without fertilisation is called parthenogenesis.

News of their hatching was met with more than 200 reactions and dozens of comments online.

Snakes Downunder owner Ian Jenkins said he was "blown away” when he saw them hatching.

He said for some reptiles "reproduction without a male is not unheard of and not new to science”.

"They think it is a way (for) survival ... if a female was isolated on an island or something,” he said.

Mr Jenkins said after the mother, Chamel, laid her clutch they took the eggs to incubate - which was a six-month waiting game.

He said the eggs were about 12mm long and while there may be some more to come, he didn't want to count his chameleons before they'd hatched.

The mother chameleon has been at Snakes Downunder for about two years and has since laid an additional clutch of eggs, Mr Jenkins said.

While they are yet to be named, the arrival of these tiny reptiles comes on the back of three meerkats - Imu, Otavi and Leo, who first called the Childers-based reptile park home last month.

At the time of the meerkats' arrival, Mr Jenkins said it was due to their zookeeper Neisha Graham's experience with meerkats that they were able to have the meerkats at the park.

If you would like to see the wide range of animals at Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo, they are on 51 Lucketts Rd.

Gates open at 9.30am and close at 3pm, however the park is closed on Wednesdays.

To watch the video of the third chameleon hatching, visit Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo's Facebook page