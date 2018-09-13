CUTE: Where you can meet three baby goats these holidays

LIKE A scene from a novel, dozens of baby farm animals jump and climb over children and adults at a small hobby farm just outside of Ipswich.

Sheep, goats, alpacas, chickens and geese run, peck and mix freely with people at Haigslea Hobby Farm.

The farm started as a hobby for David Hanson and Penny Allen about five years ago after difficulties finding work in the region when the pair moved from Brisbane.

The slow acquisition of new animals coupled with a few happy breeders meant the couple soon had more than 80 friendly animals in their backyard.

Penny Allen and David Hanson at Haigslea Hobby Farm. Cordell Richardson

Their latest attraction, three baby goats; born only 11 days ago.

In an effort to give visitors the most intimate experience, the numbers of people interacting with the animal is limited.

While the farm is an opportunity for families to mix with the animals, Mr Hanson said it also provided an educational experience.

"They can come and see what a lamb looks like today and then see how they grow and get nurtured over the next year and how they become a sheep," he said.

Zoli-Joy at Haigslea Hobby Farm. Cordell Richardson

As the "stinking-hot" summer comes around, Mr Hanson said the farm would offer twilight feeding sessions.

A special shearing day will be held this weekend, with limited places available.

Search Haigslea Hobby Farm on Facebook for opening hours.