Cut-price fares revealed for new Gold Coast flights

JETSTAR is offering $69 one way tickets between the Gold Coast and Cairns as new flights promise to give the local economy a $7 million boost.

The State Government today will announce Coolangatta's flight schedule will double when Jetstar's Cairns to Gold Coast service recommences. The service was suspended in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The extra 11 to 19 services a week is expected to pump more than $7 million into the Coast's economy and support up to 55 jobs.

A Jetstar flight takes off from the Gold Coast. Picture: Luke Marsden.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans today told the Bulletin: "Queenslanders have one of the biggest and most diverse backyards to explore in all of Australia, and we're pleased to reconnect more family, friends and holiday makers as a result of the return of these services.

"We currently operate five intra-Queensland routes and are confident the relaunch of our low fares services between the Gold Coast and Cairns will further stimulate local tourism, support small businesses and boost the state economy. The resumption of services also means more of our people are flying, which is great news too."

A Jetstar spokesperson added: "In recent sales we've offered fares from Cairns to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $69 one way."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the support through the government's aviation recovery fund had allowed the Gold Coast Airport to fast track the recommencement of the service.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones — announcing new flights. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

"Direct flights are crucial to our tourism industry and will be vital to rebuilding our economy," Ms Jones said.

Assistant Tourism Minister and Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon said the service would pump around $7.1 million into the economy and support up to 55 local jobs.

"More flights mean more tourists spending money in our local businesses. That's why we've delivered an Aviation Recovery Fund which is specifically targeted at fast-tracking the recommencement of domestic flights," she said.

"The Government's priority remains tackling this health crisis. But because Gold Coasters have listened to the health advice of our experts, we're also able to focus on our economic recovery.

Meaghan Scanlon MP member for Gaven and Deputy Tourism Minister — new flights means new jobs. Photo: Scott Powick.

"It will be a long road ahead. But we'll continue to work closely with the airport to secure more flights for the Coast that will pump millions of dollars into local businesses and support local jobs."

Gold Coast Airport COO Marion Charlton welcomed the return of the Gold Coast-Cairns service, with support from the Queensland Government, which would see the airport's schedule almost double this week.

"The resumption of this popular service will take us from 11 to 19 services per week," she said.

"That is still a long way off the 55 flights per day that we were facilitating pre-COVID-19, but it is a welcome step on the road to recovery.

"This service will reconnect the Gold Coast with tropical Far North Queensland - the State's two powerhouse tourism destinations. It will grow from eight return flights this week to 11 return flights by the end of September, in time for the school holidays.

"With the recommencement of this service, we are confident more Queenslanders will embrace the opportunity to explore both destinations."

