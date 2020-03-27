Menu
Auswide managing director Martin Barrett.
Customers offered COVID-19 support

Rhylea Millar
27th Mar 2020 3:44 PM
BUNDABERG’S Auswide Bank has established emergency assistance packages to assist their customers in a time of crisis.

Customers who have lost their employment, experienced a loss in income or has had their business financially impacted will have options such as deferring loan repayments, converting to interest only payments or reducing monthly loan repayments for up to six months.

Managing Director Martin Barrett said new variable rates apply to new and existing loans and the fixed rates are available for new loans and for existing customer fix requests.

“Auswide Bank will support the bank’s business customers with a 1.00 per cent (100 basis point) decrease on variable and fixed loan interest rates,” he said.

“Fixed home loan interest rates have also been decreased by up to 0.70 per cent (70 basis points).

“Auswide Bank’s RBA Rate Tracker home loan and Low Rate Visa credit card interest rates have also been cut by 0.25 per cent (25 basis points), which sees a new credit card interest rate of 8.20 per cent for both purchases and cash advances.”

For more information, phone 1300 138 831 or visit auswidebank.com.au.

