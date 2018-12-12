Customers left in the dark as restaurant closes its doors

SHUT DOWN: Penny Lane Gardens has closed it's doors unexpectedly, leaving customers with booking to scramble to find alternative venues.

SHUT DOWN: Penny Lane Gardens has closed it's doors unexpectedly, leaving customers with booking to scramble to find alternative venues. Mike Knott BUN160317PENNY4

A MUCH-LOVED restaurant has closed its doors without notice, leaving customers with bookings in the dark, and searching social media for answers.

Less than a month out from her baby shower, one woman was seeking recommendations to host her celebration after finding out Penny Lance Gardens had closed.

"Just found out Penny Lane Gardens has unexpectedly closed down without notice and my high tea baby shower was booked there for January 4, 2019,” she wrote.

"Now desperately looking for recommendations on a new venue that caters for high tea.”

Another woman had just a day to find an alternative booking for a Christmas party after receiving no notice the restaurant had shut.

"Can anyone tell me if Penny Lane restaurant is still open?” she asked.

"I have a booking there tomorrow night, (and) have just been told by someone they closed.

"Their Facebook page is gone also ... would like to know so I can rebook somewhere if needed.”

Requests for information were met with numerous comments confirming the business had closed with little or no notice.

Attempts to contact the owners were unsuccessful yesterday, however the NewsMail was able to confirm the business is now closed.

Penny Lane Gardens opened in Avoca about six years ago and quickly became a popular venue for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as functions due to its picturesque setting.

Offering a number of outdoor verandas for diners to sit and relax, modern and traditional cuisine was served up in the garden setting, with a focus on fresh local produce.

Penny Lane Gardens is the second restaurant owners Liz and Joseph Conroy have closed in less than a year.

In March the couple made the difficult decision to close The Fields at Bargara, which they opened in July the previous year.

At the time Mr Conroy told the NewsMail the decision was made to allow them to put 100 per cent of their focus into Penny Lane Gardens.