MACCAS BEEF: Two drivers were involved in a crash at McDonalds on Tuesday morning.
Crime

Customer beef at McDonald's drive through

Geordi Offord
by
5th Jun 2019 1:28 PM
A MCDONALD'S drive through experience had two customers spitting chips on Tuesday - but it wasn't over a wrong order.

At 10.55am a man and a woman were involved in a crash at McDonalds on Targo St.

A male driver in a white Nissan Navara was behind a woman in a silver Toyota Camry at the drive through near the order waiting parking spaces.

The man in the Navara wanted to let a vehicle which was behind him out and wanted the woman to move forward.

However, the woman allegedly refused and then things began to get frosty.

The man in the Navara allegedly began ramming the the Camry in an attempt to get it to move forward.

The woman then exited her vehicle, asking the man to stop as there were children in the car.

However, the man refused.

The woman allegedly then went on to pour her coffee over the bonnet of the Navara.

No charges have been made at this stage.

Police are currently investigating.

Bundaberg News Mail

