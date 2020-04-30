Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Apr 2020 9:47 AM

 

Queensland continues to smash the coronavirus curve with zero new cases again recorded on Thursday.

The state's tally still sits at 1,033 with 943 of those sufferers now recovered.

Tragically, six Queenslanders have died from the virus during the pandemic.

More than 108,000 tests have been conducted.

 

 

Just one new case was recorded on Wednesday and that was from a person returning from an overseas trip.

Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Health Minister Steven Miles will give an update at 12.15pm from the Sunshine Coast.

It comes as Queensland scientists lead the world in edging closer to a vaccine with UQ researchers confident millions of doses of the cure could be in mass production within months.

 

Originally published as 'Curve smashed': QLD records zero new cases

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council planning portfolio in doubt

        premium_icon Council planning portfolio in doubt

        News SOME councillors have doubts over the removal of the Planning and Development portfolio.

        Case for new Bundy Hospital on track amid pandemic

        premium_icon Case for new Bundy Hospital on track amid pandemic

        News HEALTH Minister Steven Miles said a preferred site would be identified and...

        Mex-cellent surprise for healthcare staff

        premium_icon Mex-cellent surprise for healthcare staff

        News HOSPITAL workers have been applauded for their efforts during the COVID-19...

        Police sergeant urges public to download Covid app

        premium_icon Police sergeant urges public to download Covid app

        Crime After continually giving out warnings, one Burnett sergeant is encouraging his town...