MARY POPPINS: Claire Finter at the Playhouse Theatre.
News

Curtains ready to open on sold out production

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
5th Dec 2019 5:30 AM
THE magic of Mary Poppins is undoubtably upon the local production of the classic story, having sold out in just two days.

Directed by Rebecca Hutchins, The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg show will open tomorrow night to a full house in what is “community theatre at its best”.

The highly-anticipated production stars Claire Finter as Mary Poppins, Brayden Rewald as Bert, Timothy Greig as Mr Banks, Corinna Evans as Mrs Banks, Pretissha Harrichund as Mrs Brill and Jennifer Ritchie as Miss Andrews. Lily Marschke will play Jane Banks and Lincoln Kay will play Michael Banks.

“The cast have been working so hard and I’m so impressed with the behind-the-scenes team equally” said Ms Hutchins.

“The costumes will be spectacular and the set really rather incredible for our space.”

