CURTAINS CLOSE: No sign of if and when store will return

BUSINESS CLOSED: Curtain Wonderland has advised customers they will be closed until further notice.

BUSINESS CLOSED: Curtain Wonderland has advised customers they will be closed until further notice. Local

SHOPPERS arriving at Curtain Wonderland have been given no choice but to spend their money elsewhere, with the business doors closed and no one home.

The Bundaberg store was shut last week but opened over the weekend, with staff discussing the "very sad” impending closure with customers.

As of yesterday, the store was again closed with a sign stuck to the front entrance.

"Curtain Wonderland is closed until further notice,” the sign read.

"Sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

The closure has been a topic of conversation on Bundaberg Forum Facebook pages, with many residents discussing how they would miss the "great customer service” from staff.

One commenter said the closure was "a real shame”.

However, there has been no word yet from the business owners on whether the closure was only temporary or permanent.

The NewsMail spoke to Curtain Wonderland's media department who declined to comment.

The message from staff to Curtain Wonderland customers. Local

The business, which has been open for well over a year on Johanna Blvd, was the 16th Curtain Wonderland in Queensland and the first in the Wide Bay.

It fills the space in front of Rebel Bundaberg and was part of the complex which includes shops such as Pillow Talk and Amart Furniture.

The Curtain Wonderland website stated their story "began in 1971 when brother and sister Neville Russell and Pam Tacey opened their first store in Mt Gravatt, Brisbane.”

"The initial focus was on soft-furnishing fabrics - all of which sold for 99c a metre.”

The business now stocks everything from home decor, curtains, blinds, bed spreads and more and has stores throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.