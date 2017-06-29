Curtain strangulation a risk for kids

The OFT are warning parents to be wary of curtain and blind cords around children.

WITH school holidays in full swing, the Office of Fair Trading is reminding residents to be aware of the potential risks blind and curtain cords pose to young children.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said while parents and caregivers may be aware of low-hanging blind and curtain cords in their own home, it was important to also be cautious when staying in holiday accommodation or visiting friends or family.

"Young children like to explore their surroundings and climb up and over things,” Mr Bauer said.

"If you visit friends or family, or will be staying in holiday accommodation these school holidays, be sure to check children can't reach blind or curtain cords, including when standing on furniture.

"Supervision is essential with young children but there are a number of precautions that parents and caregivers can take to reduce the risk of strangulation by blind and curtain cords.”

The OFT recommends the following:

. Make sure the bottom of any blind or curtain cord is at least 160cm above the floor. This can be done by wrapping the blind cords securely around a hook attached high on the wall.

. For older blinds, install a cord tensioning device to hold the cord tight against a wall or modify the blind or curtain cord with breakaway tassels.

. Never let cords dangle into or near children's play or sleeping equipment, such as cots, high chairs, playpens or anywhere that children sit, lie or climb.

Safety products for blind and curtain cords can be bought from hardware or curtain shops.

For safety tips visit the OFT website at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading.