Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The alleged shooting occurred outside the Reject Shop at Currimundi.
The alleged shooting occurred outside the Reject Shop at Currimundi. Ashley Carter
Breaking

CURRIMUNDI SHOOTING: Duo arrested after fleeing state

24th Oct 2018 12:46 PM

TWO men have been arrested following the alleged shooting of a man in the carpark of a Sunshine Coast shopping centre last week.

Yesterday, with the assistance of Victoria Police Taskforce Echo detectives, a search warrant was executed on a residence in Saint Albans, Victoria in relation to the incident.

The men, aged 56 and 26, were taken into custody.

It is alleged that on October 19 an altercation occurred in the carpark of Currimundi Marketplace between three men.

Two men were then seen leaving the carpark in a sedan.

A short time later a 45-year-old man presented to a Battery Hill medical centre with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The two Queensland men will face Melbourne Magistrates Court today before Sunshine Coast detectives fly to Victoria to seek extradition.

crime currimundi shooting melbourne magistrates court sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    premium_icon Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    Crime A FORMER soldier choked his partner until she blacked out. Then he stomped on her head.

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Careers Hiring begins for the cashless debit card initiative

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:34 PM
    Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    premium_icon Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    Breaking Groundbreaking evidence in murder inquest given

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport Janine Smith becomes first women's boss at the club

    Local Partners