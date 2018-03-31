Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
With A Promise fights back for jockey Josh Oliver to win the 2017 Listed Silk Stocking at the Gold Coast. She'll be one of five Ben Currie stable entries for next Saturday's Listed Weetwood Handicap at Clifford Park.
With A Promise fights back for jockey Josh Oliver to win the 2017 Listed Silk Stocking at the Gold Coast. She'll be one of five Ben Currie stable entries for next Saturday's Listed Weetwood Handicap at Clifford Park. NOEL PASCOE/RACING QUEENSLAND
Horses

Currie loading up for next Weetwood shot

by Glen McCullough
31st Mar 2018 5:04 AM | Updated: 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAINER Ben Currie's hunger for home-town success reaches another level next week when he bids for a second Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap victory.

The rising star of Queensland racing shared an historic Clifford Park moment last year when his mare Col 'N' Lil was part of the first Weetwood dead-heat victory.

Col 'N' Lil hit the line in unison with Jumbo Prince, trained by Currie's uncle Michael Nolan.

Currie is back to attack next Saturday's feature in numbers with five stable runners set to be nominated on Monday.

"At this stage we'll be nominating Amanaat, Boomwaa, Ruettiger, With A Promise and Publishing Power," Currie said yesterday.

"Four of them should be guaranteed a start on their ratings.

"The only one that may not qualify is Publishing Power who probably sits on the borderline, but if he misses out he'll run in a Class 6 Plate on the same day."

Amanaat heads Currie's entry list after posting six wins from eight starts since joining the stable midway through last year.

"He's probably our main hope at this stage, but there's not a lot between them," Currie said.

Currie's Weetwood day team could be as big as 20 runners, including 2016 Toowoomba Cup winner Honey Toast who is on track for his second cup bid and Toowoomba Guineas hopeful Hang.

The build-up to Saturday's gala race day continues on Tuesday when Clifford Park hosts its annual Breakfast With The Stars.

The event is open to the public with a free breakfast on offer from 7am.

WEETWOOD DAY

CLIFFORD PARK

Saturday, April 7

Featuring

Weetwood Handicap, Toowoomba Cup and Toowoomba Guineas

Entries close Monday

clifford park ladbrokes trainer ben currie twb sport weetwood handicap
Toowoomba Chronicle
Dempsey: We 'suffer neglect from federal and state govts'

Dempsey: We 'suffer neglect from federal and state govts'

Council News THE Wide Bay area needs greater investment from the federal and state governments to address decades of chronic social and economic disadvantage.

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:55 AM
Pitt refutes claims region is missing out

Pitt refutes claims region is missing out

Politics MP outlines where funding millions go

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:56 AM
Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

Queensland man’s ‘romantic’ pokies proposal

News Bundaberg man’s proposal in front of a poker machine goes viral

MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

MAJOR UPDATE: BoM's big Bundy downpour forecast for Sunday

Weather Bureau says 95% chance of heavy rain on Easter Sunday; more coming

Local Partners