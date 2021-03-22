Menu
GENERIC PICTURE: Someone chucking water, throwing bucket of water, car wash.
Crime

Curra labourer threw saucepan of water over partner, 9yo son

Kristen Camp
22nd Mar 2021 4:30 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Police were called to a Curra home on February 27 after a labourer breached his domestic violence order and threw a saucepan filled with water over his partner and son.

The 42-year-old father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The argument started about 8.30am between the 42-year-old father and his partner, who was resting on the couch after working the previous night, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said as they were bickering, the mother moved into the bedroom and laid next to their nine-year-old son on the bed.

"The defendant filled the saucepan with approximately 1.5 litres of water and threw it over her and her son," Sergeant Campbell said.

DON'T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Under the conditions of the DVO made in 2018, the defendant was not allowed to make contact with his partner unless he had permission in writing.

The 42-year-old told police he received a message back in 2018 but no longer had the phone it was on.

Solicitor Bernard Bradley said the couple had been in a relationship consistently since the order was made and the defendant immediately apologised.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the fact that the water was not only thrown on the partner but also on his son was an issue.

"I'm no parenting expert but your son sees that; he's young," Mr Fowler said.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

curra curra crime gympie courts gympie crime
