Curious Bundy man approaches police with knife in backpack

"STICKYBEAK” Sean Thompson won't be meddling in police street activities anytime soon after his curiosity led to him being charged over a big knife he had.
Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance.
But when police saw a big wooden handle protruding from his open backpack, an equally curious officer pulled it out and revealed the knife.
Thompson, 44, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place on August 30.
"I wasn't carrying it with malice or intent. I plead guilty because it was in my bag,” Thompson told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.
Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said officers were in Burnett St at 9.30pm speaking to a male when Thompson approached them.
"I'm just having a bit of a stickybeak,” Thompson told police.
Snr Cnst Bland said he appeared unsteady on his feet, saying that he was "a free citizen, I go where I like”.
A wooden handle was seen protruding from his part-open backpack and an officer grabbed it, finding it to be a long-handled knife.
"He offered no reason to have the knife, but said he'd been mugged,” she said.
Thompson, representing himself, said: "I've actually been assaulted and mugged two times.”
"I've got medical records (that would prove this). It's not drug related. Wrong place, wrong time,” he said.
" I was stickybeaking. A bit of a scuffle going on there.
"I was not very intoxicated in my books.”
Ms Merrin fined Thompson $400.