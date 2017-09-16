Curious Bundy man approaches police with knife in backpack

Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance.

Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance. Trevor Veale

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

"STICKYBEAK” Sean Thompson won't be meddling in police street activities anytime soon after his curiosity led to him being charged over a big knife he had.

Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance.

But when police saw a big wooden handle protruding from his open backpack, an equally curious officer pulled it out and revealed the knife.

Thompson, 44, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place on August 30.

"I wasn't carrying it with malice or intent. I plead guilty because it was in my bag,” Thompson told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said officers were in Burnett St at 9.30pm speaking to a male when Thompson approached them.

"I'm just having a bit of a stickybeak,” Thompson told police.

Snr Cnst Bland said he appeared unsteady on his feet, saying that he was "a free citizen, I go where I like”.

A wooden handle was seen protruding from his part-open backpack and an officer grabbed it, finding it to be a long-handled knife.

"He offered no reason to have the knife, but said he'd been mugged,” she said.

Thompson, representing himself, said: "I've actually been assaulted and mugged two times.”

"I've got medical records (that would prove this). It's not drug related. Wrong place, wrong time,” he said.

" I was stickybeaking. A bit of a scuffle going on there.

"I was not very intoxicated in my books.”

Ms Merrin fined Thompson $400.