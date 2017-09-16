27°
News

Curious Bundy man approaches police with knife in backpack

Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance.
Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance. Trevor Veale
Ross Irby
by

"STICKYBEAK” Sean Thompson won't be meddling in police street activities anytime soon after his curiosity led to him being charged over a big knife he had.

Thompson sauntered over to see what Bundaberg police officers were doing after apparently seeing them dealing with a street disturbance.

But when police saw a big wooden handle protruding from his open backpack, an equally curious officer pulled it out and revealed the knife.

Thompson, 44, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place on August 30.

"I wasn't carrying it with malice or intent. I plead guilty because it was in my bag,” Thompson told Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said officers were in Burnett St at 9.30pm speaking to a male when Thompson approached them.

"I'm just having a bit of a stickybeak,” Thompson told police.

Snr Cnst Bland said he appeared unsteady on his feet, saying that he was "a free citizen, I go where I like”.

A wooden handle was seen protruding from his part-open backpack and an officer grabbed it, finding it to be a long-handled knife.

"He offered no reason to have the knife, but said he'd been mugged,” she said.

Thompson, representing himself, said: "I've actually been assaulted and mugged two times.”

"I've got medical records (that would prove this). It's not drug related. Wrong place, wrong time,” he said.

" I was stickybeaking. A bit of a scuffle going on there.

"I was not very intoxicated in my books.”

Ms Merrin fined Thompson $400.

Topics:  buncourt knife

Bundaberg News Mail
MP says local contractor should scuttle Tobruk

MP says local contractor should scuttle Tobruk

WHILE the government is busy spruiking its Buy Queensland campaign, a local contractor has been overlooked for the scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

EXCLUSIVE: Bundaberg name flies sky high on Qantas plane

WELCOME: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomes pilot of the Bundaberg, Nicholas Wright-Brown to Bundaberg.

Mayor proud of name on plane

Speedway back and ready for action

Bundy driver Brendan Parker.

Parker ready to drift and slide

What does Bundaberg's SDA aim to achieve for our region?

Looking from Burnett Heads around to The Port of Bundaberg which is continuing to see positive growth

Next critical step to turn the port into an industrial powerhouse

Local Partners